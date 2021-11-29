Jim Harbaugh to donate bonus money to U-M athletic department employees

Jim Harbaugh announced on tonight's Inside Michigan Football radio show that he plans to donate any bonus money he is to receive this season back to U-M athletic department employees whose pay was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Sarah and I were talking about it last night and we decided that any bonus money that I am to receive through this season will be redirected to reimburse U of M athletic department employees who have stayed while taking a voluntary or mandatory pay reduction during the last 18 months during the pandemic," he said.

Per the terms of his current contract, that could amount to quite a donation. He is already due $500,000 for winning the Big Ten East outright, and would be due a $1,000,000 bonus if Michigan beats Iowa in Saturday's Big Ten Championship Game. Other sizeable bonuses that are on the table include $200,000 for making a New Years Six bowl game, $500,000 for making the College Football Playoff semifinal, and $1,000,000 for winning the national title.

Harbaugh was asked about the importance of Michigan's athletic department in his life, given his decades-long relationship with the department. "So important, whether it’s folks that work here in football or at the ticket department or baseball coaches, Mike Bottom; there are so many people that my wife has gotten very close to, kids have. Really just our family way, our family contribution to those that have had some financial strain through the last 18 months."