Jim Harbaugh updates Daxton Hill's availability for Orange Bowl

During this morning's Orange Bowl press conference, head coach Jim Harbaugh said that safety Daxton Hill is "working through something right now." He said that Hill's status for the game is questionable, and Michigan will know more about his availability for the College Football Playoff semifinal later today. Harbaugh added that Hill is not currently in Florida.

Rumors began circulating earlier this week that Hill was not in Miami with the team. Stick with The Maize and Blue Review for updates as they become available.