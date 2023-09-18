Even after Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy's struggles on the field against Bowling Green on Saturday, Jim Harbaugh wants to keep it simple to make sure his signal caller stays on track and let his three-interception night be an anomaly moving forward.

Appearing on the latest episode of Inside Michigan Football, Harbaugh was asked whether he believes the offense, McCarthy included, is where it needs to be as the Wolverines open Big Ten play against Rutgers this weekend.

Harbaugh's answer was yes.

"The expectations, he was playing so on fire, so phenomenal, that he was going to continue 90% completion percent," Harbaugh said. "The first time in my career I've even heard of a quarterback let alone be coaching one that they were comparing touchdowns to incompletions ratio. Touchdown to incompletion ratio, how unbelievable is that? Taking in all the film, everything that occurred, such great learning there.

"I'll say this, couple of the things, easily coachable. I'm not ever going to make him a victim of over-coaching. I don't want him to change. This is a guy who is an unbelievable competitor. I want him gun-slinging. I don't want anybody making the mistake I've seen made before where you break the stallion. To a man on our team, there's nobody that wants to see J.J. McCarthy change the way he plays. He's good as gold."

Harbaugh remains steadfast that McCarthy's level of play will continue to be strong and that the little things need to be focused on, which include eye discipline and some minor footwork issues.

He knows the kind of throws McCarthy was trying to make during the game on Saturday were the kind of throws he would make again, perhaps with more luck.

With keeping overcoaching in mind, Harbaugh would much prefer McCarthy to keep his aggression than someone who plays scared after making a mistake.

"The thing you can't have is the guy who is scared to make a play or scared to make one more bad play because he doesn't want to get blamed for the loss," Harbaugh said. "That's the kind of—it's terminal insecurity. Me, I don't think somebody else can coach someone out of that. What we have in J.J., he's everything you want in terms of the competitor, the gun-slinger, everything that, boy, you just don't want to coach out of him.

"Do not break the stallion. Do not make him a victim of over coaching and I'm glad I'm in the position to coach him because I know where he's going. I've been to this movie, I've seen this one before. He's great."