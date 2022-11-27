Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles was brought to Columbus in hopes that the Buckeyes' defense could turn itself around after a less-than-stellar job a season ago.

On top of that, Knowles was brought in with one key factor in mind that spoke loudly than just overall improvement: Find the recipe to beat Michigan.

While improvements were certainly made by OSU's standards, the improvements weren't enough when they counted the most and Knowles knows that.

The Buckeyes lose to the Wolverines again and the big plays were the major reason why, a continuation of what happened last year.

"I haven't watched the film but any call that goes for an explosive you have to look at," Knowles told reporters after the game. "You take responsibility for. You can't sit there as a coach and say, well, we were in the right place or this guy just did that or he just did that. You gotta look at it conceptually. You gotta evaluate it. You gotta evaluate the call from top to bottom and the gameplan. The whole deal. That falls on my shoulders."

It appeared that the Buckeyes had last any kind of momentum it had heading into halftime quickly. While the Wolverines were able to turn it up a notch, the Buckeyes defense had zero answers to make big plays of its own.

The halftime message from Knowles was clear/

"You just go into halftime and say, hey, we're on it," Knowles said. "We're doing well. We had things defended in the run game in the first half. Just a couple big plays. You just tell the guys, hey, we just gotta keep it going. We're on top of the run. We gave up a couple bad plays, nothing to get panicked about. The second half when they hit a couple, obviously there at the end they hit a couple of big runs. That's just disheartening. I obviously have to take the blame for that and I should. Just gotta do a better job.

"Story of explosive plays. I thought we matched well. Nothing well in a loss like that but we matched through the course of the game. Too many explosives and that's disheartening for not just the defense but the team, the fans. I have to take responsibility for that."

As for what's next, there's nothing left for the Buckeyes to do than look inwardly. It's another loss against the Wolverines, a loss in Columbus, even.

Knowles will be answering a lot of questions from now until next November.

"Just take responsibility, that's all I can do," Knowles said. "Say, hey, I didn't do a good enough job and I need to do better."