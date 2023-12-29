Michigan entered last year's playoff semifinal against TCU confident, possibly too confident. This was Michigan's second year on the stage, and now, as big favorites against the Horned Frogs, victory seemed almost inevitable.

Michigan QB JJ McCarthy was out in front with that confidence. During press availability last season, he commented on being excited to take on TCU's 3-3-5 defense and even looked ahead to a Championship matchup against Ohio State or Georgia. This year, McCarthy is taking lessons learned and approaching the Rose Bowl against Alabama with a new mindset.

"Extremely different," McCarthy said. "I felt like last year I got caught up in the noise and all the emotions of it. I'm just trying to stay simple and focus on dominating meetings and dominating practice."

McCarthy's confidence was echoing the team's sentiment. They had worked so hard all season and in the build-up to TCU. It turns out in fact, too hard. McCarthy previously mentioned a "paralysis by analysis" when discussing preparing for TCU.

Michigan used every bit of the month between the Big Ten Championship game and the Fiesta Bowl to prepare for TCU. In the end, they overprepared and overthought themselves. They ended up not playing Michigan football or doing the things that had gotten them there in the first place. This year, Michigan has taken a different approach.

"We have adjusted. Whether that works or not, we'll find out. Coach Harbaugh has done a great job of taking advice from other coaches and taking advice from players, and that's a big step he took this year. It's just been really smooth and effortless so far."

For McCarthy, his worst moment was how he felt in the immediate aftermath of the loss. It's not necessarily how he played but what cost the team this opportunity. It was important for McCarthy to immediately turn his focus to next year, being able to learn from it but not dwell on it.

"In terms of just the moment that it happened. I've had worse games. If you look back at it, the two interceptions sucked, but I could have had like five touchdowns and almost 400 yards. At the end of the day, just being in the moment, right time, right place, yeah, I'd say it is (my worst moment). I've just been focusing this entire season to make sure I'm locked into every detail, and that doesn't happen again."

McCarthy joins the coaches and other players at Michigan, who have all preached lessons learned and a new attack to their preparation ahead of their third straight College Football Playoff appearance. As McCarthy said, we'll have to find out if it worked and if Michigan is able to get their first playoff win in the Rose Bowl against Alabama.



