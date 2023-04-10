According to a report from Jon Rothstein, Joey Baker will not return for another season for Michigan Basketball.

At the end of the season, both Joey Baker and Michigan appeared to be interested in Baker returning next season. That would require approval of an extra year of eligibility for Baker, which our own Josh Henschke had reported was looking unlikely.

Baker will instead pursue a professional career playing basketball, ending his time in Ann Arbor and his collegiate career.

The writing appeared to be on the wall with regards to Baker returning to Michigan. While more moves could potentially occur, after the additions of Tray Jackson and Caleb Love in the transfer portal, Michigan is currently at its scholarship limit.

Baker averaged 5.7 points 2.2 rebounds and .4 rebounds a game for the Wolverines last season. He played in 34 games and averaged a career high 16.4 minutes per game.