During the television broadcast of Tuesday's first-round NIT game against Toledo, the broadcasters mentioned a piece of information that wasn't necessarily public knowledge at the time.

Michigan's Joey Baker would be pursuing a 6th year of eligibility after the season was over.

After the game, Baker was asked about his plans and confirmed the news, also stating that he had no plans to play elsewhere.

It's Ann Arbor or bust.

"We'll see what happens," Baker said after the game. "If I got it, I'm back here."

His head coach was much more forthcoming about the process. When asked about the redshirt, Juwan Howard clasped his hands together to signifying prayer, meaning that he is pulling for the outcome to go in the Wolverines' favor.

"Michigan is a great school academically," Howard said. "Joey being at Duke, academically he qualifies, there's also a few other hurdles we have to dive deep into. Hopefully, we're going to try hard, we're going to give it our best shot. We would love to have him back. Not just because of shooting but just overall the person. He just fits in the locker room."

Baker is hoping to get back a season of eligibility from his freshman season when he was forced into the rotation at Duke during a year where he was on track to redshirt.

Due to injuries elsewhere, Baker played in four games for 18 minutes total after not appearing in the first 26 games of the Blue Devils season.

"The guys, Joey playing with them, he's now opening up and becoming a veteran leader," Howard added. "There are times where you're new, you don't want to step on anyone's toes, it's hard to have those uncomfortable conversations with guys. You want to be liked by them but, at the same time, he understands that he's been in big games now and he sees that the guys trust him. We need his leadership and it would be nice to have him back last season."