Jordan Poole, Golden State one step closer to Western Conference Finals
The Golden State Warriors are one game away from competing in the Western Conference Finals and it certainly hasn't come easy for them in the second round of the NBA Playoffs.
Former Michigan star Jordan Poole had another strong game, adding 14 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists in the Warriors' 101-98 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday.
The Warriors have taken a commanding 3-1 lead as the series heads back to Memphis.
Elsewhere on the court, Poole and Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant exchanged a moment pregame after it was discussed that Poole may or may not have made a swipe for Morant's knee after the game.
Morant tweeted that Poole's move "broke the code" and later deleted the tweet. Poole later denied any wrongdoing.
In fact, Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins mentioned Poole by name after referencing an apparent injury to Morant's knee during game three of the series.
"He is being evaluated right now," Jenkins told reporters. "He was going for a loose ball and Jordan Poole grabbed his knee and yanked it. I’m curious to see what happens with that.”
