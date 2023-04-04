Coastal Carolina transfer Josaiah Stewart wanted to prove that he can do more and play high-level football. He had a chance to head to Michigan the first time as a high school recruit under former defensive coordinator Don Brown, however a logjam at his position made him decide to try his shot elsewhere.

After a successful stint in Carolina, he now finds himself in Ann Arbor as a potential key figure for the defensive line this upcoming season.

The decision to change scenery was more to prove to himself and everyone that doubted him that he can perform on the big stage.

"Just wanted to do more," Stewart said. "Wanted to prove to people that I'm not just competing against lower competition, however they want to put it. It felt great."

Former defensive end Mike Morris recently said that the U-M program is "EDGE Rush U," due to the program's recent history of sending edge rushers to the next level.

Stewart believes in what the Wolverines are producing and is expecting a big year of production from his position group.

"Bunch of EDGE guys that came out from this program (to the NFL)," Stewart said. "Definitely EDGE-U. It will continue to be like that. Guys like me, Braiden, Jaylen, TJ. These guys, we're all hungry this year and we're going to make an impact, for sure."