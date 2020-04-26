With the 205th overall pick in the NFL Draft, the Minnesota Vikings took Michigan safety Josh Metellus. Minutes after getting the call and finding out he would be a Viking, Metellus took to Twitter to send a message to the organization and its fans: "I promise you the Vikings just got a DOGGGGGG!"

I promise you that the Vikings just got a DOGGGGGG! SO BLESSED #SKOL — Josh Metellus (@NoExcuses_23) April 25, 2020

What did Metellus mean by his promise? "I feel like I could've went higher in this draft," Metellus said Saturday after being asked the question. "Aside from the draft, I feel like I'm one of those football players that comes in every day and will work as hard as I can, that way I'm helping my team in any way possible. "I feel like I'm a dog because at the end of the day, I'm going to do whatever's necessary to make sure this team is going to be in a good position to win football games."

Michigan Wolverines football safety Josh Metellus was taken by the Vikings. (Vikings.com)

One thing that will help Metellus at the next level are his versatility as both a defensive back and somebody who has experience playing in the box. He made a point to stress how versatile he is at the Senior Bowl in January and on Zoom calls with teams ahead of the draft. "I played outside linebacker, both safety spots, nickel and corner," Metellus said of his time at U-M. "I feel like that will definitely help me because I’ll be able to get on the field. Moving around at Michigan, it just helped me a lot, getting a different feel for the game, helping my football I.Q. so that way when I get to this level, I’ll be able to just come in and do whatever the coaches ask. "I think my versatility is the best part of my game. I feel like I can be put anywhere on the field, and I’ll be able to compete at a very high level. "I feel like the Vikings are getting a lot more than just a safety. They’re getting a guy that can play different spots and has a high I.Q. about the game and is willing to do whatever to make the team win."

I am extremely blessed to be apart of an amazing team! I will give you everything I got 🙌🏾 SKOLLLLLLLLL @Vikings pic.twitter.com/fWOp8AaQ9T — Josh Metellus (@NoExcuses_23) April 25, 2020