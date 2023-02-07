Michigan football officially has a new coach on the offensive staff.

After reports began to surface around the beginning of February, the program officially announced on Tuesday that Josh Sinagoga has been hired as an offensive analyst. This hire fills the opening created when Kirk Campbell was promoted to Quarterbacks coach.

Sinagoga has spent the last four years at Youngstown State as their quarterback coach and co-recruiting coordinator. His coaching career started at Northwood University, where he was a grad assistant coach before moving onto quality control at Central Michigan. From there, Sinagoga joined the Iowa football staff as a graduate assistant coach, helping their offense set a school record for most points scored in road games in 2018. He later moved on to coach at Cincinnati as a quality control coach before arriving at Youngstown State.

Sinagoga also played quarterback for Northwood University for four years. He is expected to help Campbell with the quarterbacks in his new role in Ann Arbor.

Click here for the official press conference from Michigan.