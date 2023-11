As rumors continue to swirl around Jim Harbaugh and the TRO that is in limbo, the Michigan players have arrived to Beaver Stadium ahead of their top-10 game against Penn State.

Michigan continues to be healthy, but starting defensive back Josh Wallace is listed as questionable for the game. Wallace exited last week's game against Purdue with an undisclosed injury.

Earlier this week, defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale said Wallace was "all right."

Below is the full availability report: