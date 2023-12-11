Junior Colson awarded Lott IMPACT Trophy
Junior Colson has been awarded the Lott IMPACT Trophy. Named for famed linebacker Ronnie Lott, the award goes to the student-athlete who best exhibits the characteristics of Lott by making an IMPACT® on and off the field.
A statement from the The Pacific Club IMPACT® Foundation read;
Michigan’s Junior Colson has been named the winner of the 20th Annual Lott IMPACT® Trophy. Colson led the Wolverines with 71 tackles, 26 more than the next closest player, to go with a pair of tackles for a loss and as many quarterback hurries.
The announcement came Sunday night at the Pacific Club in Newport Beach, CA, at the Lott IMPACT® Trophy Annual Award Show from Ronnie Lott. The award goes to the defensive player who has made the biggest IMPACT® on his team. IMPACT® stands for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity.
The defensive leader of the nation’s best defense, Junior Colson led the Wolverines to a perfect regular season in Ann Arbor and the number one seed in the College Football Playoff. Michigan will face Alabama on January 1st in the Rose Bowl Game.
Colson is the third Lott IMPACT® Trophy winner from Michigan, joining Jabril Peppers (2016) and Aidan Hutchinson (2021). In 2021, Charles Woodson was also presented with an honorary Lott IMPACT® Trophy.
2004 – David Pollack, Georgia
2005 – DeMeco Ryans, Alabama
2006 – Dante Hughes, Cal
2007 – Glenn Dorsey, LSU
2008 – James Laurinaitis, Ohio State
2009 – Jerry Hughes, TCU
2010 – J.J. Watt, Wisconsin
2011 – Luke Kuechly, Boston College
2012 – Manti Te’o, Notre Dame
2013 – Anthony Barr, UCLA
2014 – Eric Kendricks, UCLA
2015 – Carl Nassib, Penn State
2016 – Jabrill Peppers, Michigan
2017 – Josey Jewell, Iowa
2018 – Josh Allen, Kentucky
2019 – Derek Brown, Auburn
2020 – Paddy Fisher, Northwestern
2021 – Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan
2022 – Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
