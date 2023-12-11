Junior Colson has been awarded the Lott IMPACT Trophy. Named for famed linebacker Ronnie Lott, the award goes to the student-athlete who best exhibits the characteristics of Lott by making an IMPACT® on and off the field.

A statement from the The Pacific Club IMPACT® Foundation read;

Michigan’s Junior Colson has been named the winner of the 20th Annual Lott IMPACT® Trophy. Colson led the Wolverines with 71 tackles, 26 more than the next closest player, to go with a pair of tackles for a loss and as many quarterback hurries.

The announcement came Sunday night at the Pacific Club in Newport Beach, CA, at the Lott IMPACT® Trophy Annual Award Show from Ronnie Lott. The award goes to the defensive player who has made the biggest IMPACT® on his team. IMPACT® stands for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity.

The defensive leader of the nation’s best defense, Junior Colson led the Wolverines to a perfect regular season in Ann Arbor and the number one seed in the College Football Playoff. Michigan will face Alabama on January 1st in the Rose Bowl Game.

Colson is the third Lott IMPACT® Trophy winner from Michigan, joining Jabril Peppers (2016) and Aidan Hutchinson (2021). In 2021, Charles Woodson was also presented with an honorary Lott IMPACT® Trophy.

2004 – David Pollack, Georgia

2005 – DeMeco Ryans, Alabama

2006 – Dante Hughes, Cal

2007 – Glenn Dorsey, LSU

2008 – James Laurinaitis, Ohio State

2009 – Jerry Hughes, TCU

2010 – J.J. Watt, Wisconsin

2011 – Luke Kuechly, Boston College

2012 – Manti Te’o, Notre Dame

2013 – Anthony Barr, UCLA

2014 – Eric Kendricks, UCLA

2015 – Carl Nassib, Penn State

2016 – Jabrill Peppers, Michigan

2017 – Josey Jewell, Iowa

2018 – Josh Allen, Kentucky

2019 – Derek Brown, Auburn

2020 – Paddy Fisher, Northwestern

2021 – Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

2022 – Will Anderson Jr., Alabama