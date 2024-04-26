With the 69th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Chargers have selected former Michigan linebacker Junior Colson. After three years in Ann Arbor, Colson will continue his football journey in Los Angeles, where he will look to make an impact.

The former Michigan star was born in Haiti and lived there until he was 9 years old before he was adopted by the Colson family, who lived in Tennessee. There, he began his football journey.

He quickly developed into a top college prospect and got offers from some of the best schools in the country. As a four-star recruit and the sixth-best linebacker in the nation, Colson committed to the Wolverines in May 2020.

Colson played in all 14 games as a freshman in 2021. He racked up 60 tackles, 0.5 sacks, one fumble recovery and two passes defended. His freshman campaign was highlighted by a 12-tackle, 0.5-sack performance in Michigan's 21-17 win over Penn State in Happy Valley.

As a sophomore, Colson flashed with double-digit-tackle performances against Colorado State (10), Maryland (13), Michigan State (10) and Purdue (15). He totaled 101 tackles, two sacks and a pass defended during his sophomore year.

In 2023, Colson was just as effective, tallying 95 tackles and two passes defended. He recorded at least 10 tackles in three games: Michigan State (11), Ohio State (11) and Alabama (10).

Colson has great size for a linebacker, standing at 6-foot-2 and weighing 238 pounds. As a day two pick, he should have an opportunity to fight for a starting role for the Chargers.

"Colson is an impressive coverage linebacker. In man coverage, he uses his hands well and has the speed to carry tight ends and running backs on vertical routes along with the change-of-direction skills to stay in phase on short to intermediate routes," NFL Scout Matt Holder wrote for Bleacher Report.

"Against the run, Colson will occasionally be able to use his change of direction and quickness to make offensive linemen miss in space. His speed can be effective when coming downhill, but his angles are a little shallow versus outside runs, limiting his range a bit."

"The Michigan product's biggest issue as a run defender is his instincts. Especially versus zone runs, he often looks like he's guessing or is hesitant and doesn't put himself in a good position to make plays. He does have plenty of physical traits to grow in this area, though, and he is a sure tackler who rarely misses."

Colson will now reunite with his former head coach Jim Harbaugh in L.A.