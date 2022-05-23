Junior Colson utilizing offseason training to hone his craft

Michigan linebacker Junior Colson is entering his sophomore season with eyes set on becoming even better than what he was as a freshman.

With a chance to become a leader on defense this season, Colson is working on fine-tuning his game during the dog days of summer.

"My summer has been going great," Colson told Maize & Blue Review. "I've been training. Trying to be better than I was yesterday and the day before that. It's been going great. I've been trying to train on my pass rush, basically everything. Coverage. Just become more dominant."

In order for the team to follow suit in his improvement, it will also be tasked with repeating a season that hasn't been seen by the U-M football program in quite some time.

While his first season in Ann Arbor was a success, Colson knows that the baseline is what the program experienced last season. In order to achieve more, the team needs to be as strong as it was last season, perhaps even stronger.

What is the team's current mindset still a few months away from fall camp beginning?

It's business as usual. The same as it ever was.

"Everybody is trusting in one another," Colson said. "Believe in one another. Want to be great. They all put in the effort and they all put in the effort to be great. If we want to win, everybody has gotta buy-in. This team has bought in and wants to succeed."

