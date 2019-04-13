Junior safety J’Marick Woods offers more than just physicality to the game.

He understands clearly that one of his best traits is his ability to lay down a big hit. However, heading into his third year in the program, he wants to show people that he’s more than just a physical player.

“I tell them all the time that I’m the hardest hitter on the team,” Woods said. “But I most definitely try to show different things in practice every time we do a drill. It’s more than just hard hitting in football. So, I try to do more than that."

Woods is likely the starting safety next to senior Josh Metellus and he is the most comfortable that he has ever been while at Michigan.

“I really feel like I’m getting older,” Woods said. “Being in this system for a while and I just feel like I have to step into a leadership role for some of the younger players. I know I have to hold myself accountable and be more consistent in everything I do."

Safeties coach Chris Partridge talked Thursday about Woods and said that he was very young when he came to Michigan. Partridge thought that he looked like a dear in the headlights at first.

Woods agrees with Partridge’s characterization of his first year in the program.

“[It was] a culture shock getting used to the college game and the pace of it,” he said. “Learning the pace of everything. Now I feel like I’m settled in. Michigan is my home. I just feel very comfortable here.”

It might have taken him a few years to get used to college football, but it couldn’t have come at a better time. Michigan is replacing Tyree Kinnel who led the group of safeties for the past few seasons.

“He left a good blueprint for me,” Woods said of Kinnel. “I feel like it’s going to be pretty smooth going in there because he showed me the ropes. I feel like I can be a good leader for these young guys.”

Beyond leadership and hitting hard, Woods also has taken a leap forward in other areas.

“In Don Brown’s defense you have to play a lot of man, so I’ve been working on my man [coverage] a lot,” he said. “I’ve been really good at post safety, that’s what they’ve been telling me in practice. I’m not just a hard hitter."

With Woods coming into his own as a leader, he’s tasked with helping redshirt freshmenGerman Green and Sammy Faustin get adjusted to the college game like Kinnel did with him.

“They’re developing well,” Woods said. “They’re still learning the game mentally, but physically they’re ready. They’re fast, they’re slim. They can cover and everything. They’re going to be good.”

Woods will play a big role in Michigan’s defense this season and he’s beginning to flourish as a player.

“I just feel way more comfortable just dealing with things off the field and on the field,” Woods noted.