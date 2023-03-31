It's been a busy day in the world of Michigan Athletics, and things got crazy on Friday afternoon when star Michigan center Hunter Dickinson entered the transfer portal. Dickinson's move was one that had been rumored to happen in the recent days, but it was still rather unexpected for Michigan fans.

Dickinson immediately became one of the most prized players in the portal, and his talents will certainly be welcomed by many college basketball teams across the country.

For Michigan, though, it leaves head coach Juwan Howard and the Wolverines in a tough spot. The 7-foot-1 center was the focal point of the offense for the last two seasons, and he contributed in big ways during his freshman campaign, too.

Howard gave a statement on Friday after the news broke.

"Today is bittersweet," Howard said. "While Hunter Dickinson's departure is unfortunate, there are so many reasons to be thankful for and celebrate."

"This young man has accomplished so much in his three seasons. Statistics aside, Hunter helped us to a Big Ten title, back-to-back Sweet 16s, as well as a memorable Elite Eight run. These are memories that will last a lifetime"

The Elite Eight run in 2021 is the deepest Michigan has gone in the NCAA Tournament since it advanced all the way to the national championship game against Villanova in 2018. Howard's Wolverines earned a No. 1 seed in the 2021 NCAA Tournament, and they came up one shot shy of a Final Four appearance.

"What I love most is he was an Academic All-Big Ten honoree, twice," Howard said. "That says so much about his character and maturity. As much as I tried to instill in him, he was a guide and inspiration for me. We wish Hunter and his family all the best in the future."