Juwan Howard expects a positive locker room presence with Baker, Llewellyn

Juwan Howard understands that replacing a leader like Eli Brooks is no easy feat. With yet another group of young faces entering the program, he understands that leadership comes with experience.

Sure, a player like Hunter Dickinson can help fill that void by being the vocal leader of the locker room. However, three voices are better than one, which is why Howard brought in reinforcements over the summer in transfers Joey Baker from Duke and Jaelin Llewellyn from Princeton.

Howard understands that the experience both Baker and Llewellyn provide might not replicate Brooks' leadership, but will certainly help moving forward.

"They brought leadership," Howard said. "They brought the leadership of—let's call it what it is. Eli Brooks. Eli Brooks was the stabilizer, I'm getting chills right now talking about him. Amazing guy to coach and also learn from. I say learn from because he has a high IQ. Knows the game, steady leadership with the years he's been here. Those three years, we're going to miss him. To have a guy like Jaelin or Joey step right in with the experience, guys have played, Joey being from Duke, a Power Five conference. Then, you have Jaelin, who's four years in and a starting guard at Princeton."

Both Baker and Llewellyn have seen a lot of basketball and have been through almost everything you could imagine over the course of their careers.

Howard finds that important as the past experience will help keep a young team from overreacting to any sign of adversity any team faces during the rigors of the regular season.

The family mantra is important and being respected and cared for as a person is also important to be a leader, too.

This is why Howard views the addition of his two transfers as the right mix to keep the locker room close.

"They know a lot about college basketball and it's nice to have those types of guys out there on the floor with their skillsets, not only on the offensive and defensive ends but also great locker room guys," Howard said. "That's so critical. I know from the experience of being a former player. When you have guys that enjoy being around one another and things get a little out of whack, guys know how to reel it back in, another coach out there on the floor. I don't have to micromanage anything.

"It's good to have two guys like that. They are one of us. That's how (snaps fingers) they have adjusted to this culture right away. We're going to need them."