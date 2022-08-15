Juwan Howard expects Hunter Dickinson to flourish in a leadership role

With Eli Brooks departing the program, Michigan's "old guard" of leadership has officially come to an end. However, head coach Juwan Howard has already seen the leadership void starting to be filled.

Replacing the experience and leadership of Brooks is no easy task, Howard was asked where the leadership on the team will be coming from this season.

He didn't waste any time singling out his star player.

"The obvious is Mr. Hunter," Howard said. "He's stepped up and taken on more of that leadership role. That's leadership as far as being vocal and also leadership when it comes to how he goes about his work. That work involves how he steps foot in this gym, he's dialed into getting better. He comes in, he works hard. He wants to add more to his game, prove that he's improved each year and each year he has added more to his game."

Dickinson has proven over the previous two seasons that he is willing and capable of adding elements to his game to make him a better player. The leadership element is another way that Dickinson is showing the coaching staff that he is continuing to improve.

On the court, Howard is expecting that trend to continue.

"That's what I've been so impressed with Hunter, the first year as a freshman when he got his opportunity, he came in and delivered off the bench and proved he could play with his back to the basket," Howard said. "He got into the starting lineup and just took off from there. He got more comfortable and confident in himself, always had a basketball mind. Second year he came in wanting to stretch the floor out facing the bigs, showed that he could add outside shooting for the team. He put the work in and was one of our guys who scored inside and outside. That extended all the way to three-point land.

Adding:

"This year, stronger, leaner, quicker. Added more lateral quickness, and explosive jumping. High motor. Those are the things you have to admire and respect. As a teammate, when you see a guy that is getting himself more comfortable and he's doing it a level to help his team be a winning team, everyone else can follow suit. Doesn't mean you're doing the same thing but making sure they're doing their part but upping their game."

---