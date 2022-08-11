Juwan Howard saw a logical fit with Youssef Khayat's game: 'We need him'

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard had to fill a need within his program after both Moussa Diabate and Caleb Houstan decided to stay in the NBA Draft. With two open scholarships available, the Wolverines' pursuit of international prospect Youssef Khayat picked up rather quickly.

Howard, who met with reporters on Thursday before the program departs for its trip to Europe, admitted that there was work to be done in order to seal the deal on the recruiting trail.

After he put the foot down, Khayat's commitment soon followed.

"I started recruiting him when Caleb and Moussa decided to keep their name in the NBA Draft and knowing we would have two available scholarships right away," Howard said. "I identified that Youssef is our guy that fits. All hands on deck with recruiting him. We were behind, which was fine, that's how it goes sometimes in recruiting. You see a guy that can be a huge valuable part of this group, the team was all in."

Khayat's addition to the program isn't just to have a healthy body, he will be entering the program with Howard giving him every opportunity to see the court.

He has the skillset that Howard is looking for in a wing.

"Youssef is a very dynamic, bigger wing," he said. "I say bigger because he's about 6'9-ish, closer to 6'10. Very athletic, can shoot the ball from the outside, can stretch (the floor). Can play him at multiple positions because of his versatility. Did I say athletic? I'm excited about his athleticism so I'll say it again. He is also a high-IQ player, too, and I think that's very valuable.

"We didn't get a chance to watch him in person, the tape, and what I mean by tape is his games. I watch games, I don't just watch highlights because you could make a highlight tape, so can I. I watch the games. The games give me what type of player he really is."

When asked whether Khayat's game is ready for the next level, Howard didn't hesitate to share his thoughts on the matter.

"We haven't had a practice yet but I will say this," Howard replied. "What he presents with his skill level, which I just touched on earlier, we need him. We need him. It's that simple. It's a difference between need and want."

---