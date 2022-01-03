Juwan Howard vows improvement amid Michigan’s defensive struggles

Coming off an Elite Eight appearance, expectations were high for the Michigan men’s basketball team this year. Factor in the addition of the Big Ten’s top-ranked recruiting class and it’s easy to see why the Wolverines debuted at No. 6 in this season’s initial AP Poll.

But so far, this season has played out differently than expected. Michigan has fallen well short of lofty preseason predictions, losing five of its first 12 games. It took the entire 2020-21 regular season for the Wolverines to lose five games a year ago.

To this point, defensive woes have held Michigan back. The Wolverines will get another chance to find solutions when they resume Big Ten play at Rutgers on Tuesday night, but they’ll do so without a signature non-conference win on their resume.

“Our team understands the big picture,” Michigan coach Juwan Howard said Monday. “What they also understand is that no team wins in the preseason. You win in March and April. We’re very humble. We’re also a group that will continue to do whatever we can to continue to get better and better and look at it game by game. (We’re) not always looking ahead because that’s not realistic.”

Michigan was leading at halftime in three of its five defeats, while it only trailed by two points at the break during a loss to North Carolina. Second halves haven’t been kind to the Wolverines, as their defense has unraveled on multiple occasions. That comes as a surprise given that the team entered the season ranked No. 1 nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency, per KenPom.

Michigan couldn’t control the glass down the stretch in a loss to Seton Hall, allowing costly second-chance points in clutch moments. Against Central Florida and Minnesota, the Wolverines surrendered too many open looks in the second half as the Knights and Gophers shot 72% and 64% from the field, respectively. Arizona, meanwhile, poured on 43 points after the break.

“We have to learn how to finish games and eliminate the mistakes,” Howard said. “Every time we have a defensive breakdown or mistake, we always get hurt the wrong way, either with a three or a three-point play from our opponent at the wrong time. But that’s a part of learning how to win and I believe we are doing that.”

On Monday, Howard promised progress.

“We will get better on the defensive end,” Howard said. “We’ve shown it. We will continue to teach it, grow it (and) continue to show it on film. We have a lot of different defensive schemes that we trust that we will continue to keep improving on and we will stay positive during this process.

“… We will continue to learn how to win games, how to finish games, compete and try to play with a level of togetherness and toughness for 40 minutes.”

Now that January is here, the time for a learning curve is already behind the Wolverines. The problems have been identified internally. From Howard to fifth-year senior captain Eli Brooks and others, Michigan players and coaches have openly lamented the team’s defensive issues after recent losses.

With 18 straight conference games on the horizon, now it’s a matter of aligning actions and words.

