Michigan made a splash during the offseason as Sherrone Moore hired Tony Alford from Ohio State to be the programs new running backs coach.

After the initial shock wore off, things quickly had to shift into gear as spring football was right around the corner for the program.

Now with the program fully adjusted to Alford's addition, his presence is receiving high marks from the running backs in the room.

"Coach Alford has been a great new addition to the running back room," Kalel Mullings told the media this week. "He's just really gone about everything in a great way. Understanding that it's a process of an adjustment for us and for him as well. He's just been great doing that. Going over the details and fundamentals with us, making sure we're all squared away in all aspects of the run game, pass game, offense, in football, really, in general. He's been on it, honestly, I've loved the adjustment eight practices now. It's been great."

Spending time on both sides of the ball, Mullings has seen his fair share of position coaches and, in one instance, a head coach come and go.

Every new position coach is an adjustment he and the rest of his position group has had to make.

Mullings admitted he received the news of Alford's hire with 'mixed emotions' as he understands where he came from.

Things continue to move smoothly as Alford and the running backs continue to build relationships with one another.

"Especially for me, personally, I've been through a few different coaching changes and things like that," Mullings said. "It's always a little different for each individual case. For all the guys in the room, I feel like all position rooms, really, are so close and it's really a brotherhood in each and every one of them. You introduce that coach, a big brother figure, that changes. In a way, it's on all of us to show coach what we're bringing and what the room is already like. At the same time, it's him bringing his experience and his numerous years of coaching and impacting that knowledge onto us.

"It's really finding that balance of both. Sharing the room with coach and coach giving his knowledge and what he's been through to us."