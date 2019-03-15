Former Michigan running back Karan Higdon did not play in the Wolverines bowl game this year, but when he returned to Ann Arbor for his Pro Day, the reasoning behind his decision to sit out became clearer.

Higdon did not participate in Michigan’s Pro Day Friday because he had recently underwent a medical procedure. He did not specify what type of procedure he had, but said it had been something he had been dealing with during the 2018 season.

“I was battling through an injury all season and that lead to me not playing in the bowl game,” Higdon said. “Now I’m recovering and getting ready for the draft.”

Despite the injury, Higdon played in all 12 regular season games for the Wolverines and was a workhorse tailback. Carrying the ball 224 times last season, he rushed for 1,178 yards, the most in his career.

When it came to the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl, Michigan was without its leading rusher. Higdon said it was a tough decision not to play in his final game with his teammates.

“I think everybody’s reasoning is different,” Higdon said. “I think some guys sit out to avoid injury. In my case, I wasn’t avoiding injury, I was already injured. I just continued to play through the season with it and once it got to the point where it was unbearable and I needed to take care of it, that was the decision I had to make.

“The inside people knew that and that’s all that mattered. There was a lot of outside noise questioning me and that just really showed me who was really for me and who wasn’t.”

When asked if he would’ve played in the bowl if he wasn’t injured, he said there was no doubt that he would’ve.

The injury might have hampered his preparation for the NFL Combine, but it didn’t show in his performance. In Indianapolis, he ran a 4.49 40-yard dash and had a vertical jump of 34 inches and a broad jump of 123.0 inches.

“I’ve put up some very stout numbers knowing my situation and it’s really impressed teams,” Higdon said. “It’s really made some great impact. And now it’s time to enjoy the process even more and wait for the draft.”

From NFL scouts and front office personnel, Higdon has received plenty of positive feedback.

“They love the way I run, they love the way I play and they love the way I attack the game, Higdon said. “Obviously, they know I’m very knowledgeable, but most importantly, they love the type of person I am.”

Even though he wasn’t able to participate, Higdon was happy to be back with his teammates for the Pro Day.

“It’s good to be back around my brothers seeing them compete, seeing them get out there and showcase their skillset,” Higdon said. “Just having that ability to support them and motivate them is awesome.”

Higdon believes he improved his draft stock by coming back for another season at Michigan.

“Having the ability to come back and compete for another year, another year with the same group of guys and be able to build on what we did the previous year, it was awesome,” Higdon said. “I finally hit that 1,000-yard mark, which I was looking to hit. I had a full year of starting. Put some great tape out on film. Seven straight 100-yard rushing games. It was more than I could ask for.”