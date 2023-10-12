Michigan safety Keon Sabb has been the benefactor of both Rod Moore and Makari Paige missing time to begin the season. Thanks to his strong level of play, he has seen his time on the field increase as the season has progressed.

His time on task paid major dividends last week, as he was one of two Wolverines to return an interception for a touchdown against Minnesota.

Sabb spoke to reporters this week and broke down the play and the process of securing the interception.

“In that situation, I was guarding a tight end,” Sabb said. “D-line and everybody got there quick, so it was a little bit of pressure in his face. I got blocked so I just stayed in the window and (Kaliakmanis) ended up throwing it right to me. I did my job and picked it off and took it for a score.”

If you're wondering if all players who intercept a pass are looking to score, Sabb was definitely one of them as he had the endzone in mind as soon as he secured the touchdown.

Not sure if he was going to get it, knowing his teammates had secured a running line made his job getting to the endzone much easier.

"I was just thinking to get to the touchdown,” Sabb said. “I looked over to my left, I saw my guys blocking everybody, blocking, they blocked it really well. So seeing a pretty clear path and I just took it.”