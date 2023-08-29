While he didn't feature much as a true freshman, sophomore defensive back Keon Sabb is certainly on the right track to play early and often if comments from members of the Michigan coaching staff are to be believed.

Appearing on the Inside Michigan Football show on Monday evening, Jim Harbaugh admitted that both starting safeties, Makari Paige and Rod Moore, are dealing with some minor issues that might linger into the season-opener against ECU.

That could mean that Sabb is in line for some key snaps for the Wolverines this weekend and, according to the headman, he is ready to answer the call.

"At safety, both Makari and Rod have both had some things that they are working through," Harbaugh said. "Keon Sabb has gone straight to the top. Amazing player who has really come into his own. He did last year on special teams. We didn't play him enough, in my opinion, at safety but he's gotten a ton of reps. Starter-quality player, no question."

Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter also echoes Harbaugh's sentiments and singled out Sabb, as well as Zeke Berry, as two young players that have stepped up in camp and could become impact players this season.

The coaching staff has seen it in practice, now the hope is to see it translate on Saturdays when the lights are on.

"I think a couple of the young safeties, Keon Sabb and Zeke Berry are guys that are going to get some run," Minter said. "I'm excited about their progress. Basically took a freshman year, played and got a little taste of it in some of the earlier games and continued to learn, continued to get better in the spring. They both have made really big jumps, even since spring which is exciting. Kind of what you expect from younger players. Those two guys in particular, just excited to see what they are able to do now in front of 100,000 people."