Key Michigan defensive target announces commitment details
Michigan could be in line for some good news early in the month of July as one of the program's key defensive targets in the 2024 recruiting class is set to come off the board.
Four-star EDGE announced on his social media that he will be committing on Monday, July 3, at his high school. The announcement is set for 7 p.m. EST.
Rudolph took to his social media to make his plans known.
Rudolph is deciding between the Wolverines, Pittsburgh, Ohio State and Cincinnati. As of this writing, the Wolverines currently hold 100% of the FutureCast predictions for Rudolph.
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram