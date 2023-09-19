On the defensive performance through three games

Humming along, we're playing well. Jesse does a phenomenal job, he's awesome at coordinating and letting everyone put their own touch on it positionally. It's a defense that everyone is going to make plays, which is cool. You see a variety of guys all over the field contributing and doing things. That's a really good deal, keeping guys off-balance. There's not one guy that teams can target or anything like that. I think it's great. We've been playing well, there's still room for improvement which is what you want. We just keep striving to be the best, which is what we want to be.

On whether the defense is being 'vanilla' with the linebackers and not rushing them to the quarterback

It's gameplan-oriented, right? There will be plenty of games where we will send our guys a bunch and we do. We do pressure the backers. It's all gameplan. There's answers, there's things to do against different teams. Formations, what we get in the game. There will be plenty of opportunities for the backers to pressure throughout this year and getting into the Big Ten schedule. I don't want to say vanilla, we're going to do and gameplan for what we need in that game and play well. Go onto the next.

On the depth in the linebacker room

It's good. We are developing. Jaydon Hood keeps coming along and keeps getting better. He's played some snaps at the end of games to get experience. Micah Pollard, same. Really raw at the position, never really played linebacker, was more of an edge guy. He's getting better and better. He had his best performance in the last game. Jimmy Rolder, getting healthy. I know he played some last year. He'll add some depth to that room. It's a good room, it really is.