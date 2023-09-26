On Colston Loveland's growth

He's really just invested every day in perfecting his craft. I'm sure Coach has said it, he's says it a lot, he is one of the rare guys who I think he understands how good he is but he doesn't practice like that. He doesn't work like a guy who is one of the best tight ends in the country. He's not arrogant, he's not cocky, he's always looking for ways that he can get better. He practices like a guy who is fighting to get on the field. Always looking for ways to critique himself and to get better. Sometimes he's his harshest critic which is, as a coach, awesome and really refreshing to not have to try and fight against him, he really wants to be coached hard.

On what A.J. Barner has added to the tight end room

He's been great. That was a thing, we kind of looked at our roster going into this year and we didn't have a proven Y, big-bodied in-line tight end after losing Joel Honigford, after losing Luke Schoonmaker. To be able to go out and get a guy who not has just played a lot of college football and started a lot of games in college football but in this conference because as you and I know, tight ends aren't used equally across the country. So to get a guy that has played in the Big Ten East and knows what it's like to, hey, we get to November and you have to block JT or one of those ends from Ohio State, you know what that's like. He's been a great addition not only in the run game but in the pass game.

On Marlin Klein

Marlin is one that we're really, really excited about. I keep saying it, the thing for him is that it's taking a little longer than Colston than it normally does. Number two, obviously being from Germany and not playing football his entire life, football age-wise, he's really like a senior in high school right now even though he's in his second year of the program. He's right on track, he's head of where Luke Schoonmaker was and I tell him that quite often. Athletically, he's the most talented guy in the room.

On recruiting the tight end position

It's been great. One thing I love with Coach Harbaugh across the program but especially at tight ends is he gives us the freedom to recruit and evaluate guys not always based off stars or what other schools are offering people but really trusting our evaluations and it's paid dividends with guys like Luke Schoonmaker, a guy who was really underrecruited and was a high school quarterback and was the third tight end off the board last year, whatever it was. A guy like Colston Loveland who Jay went out and got from Idaho who most of the big programs weren't touching because he was just a smalltown kid from Idaho and now he's going to be one of the best tight ends in the country if he's not already. You look at that, with the two guys we signed in this past class, Deakon was highly recruited by Zack Marshall from Carlsbad, California, a guy who didn't have many offers. Utah was maybe his next biggest offer and he's come in and played really well and a guy who will play a lot of football for us.