On Kenneth Grant's interception from his perspective

You wouldn't believe it but this year we've made a huge emphasis on—we call them our four pillars. One of them is ball disruption. We play a lot of catch, we throw the ball. We don't necessarily high-point the ball like he did in that play but one of the biggest things that we work on is a nearhand. Engaged someone on the block when blocking you, what Braiden McGregor did, the nearhand knocking the ball up in the air. The way that KG was able to track the ball and then go up high at his size and then with guys climbing on him and then seatbelt it like a running back, those things we've been working on but not the high-point and that part of it. A lot of that is God-given. For him to track that and find the ball, what an incredible job by him.

On how he's seen Grant develop this season

He had a really good freshman year and didn't play as much as we would like him to play. Going into this season he was a starter in what we call our base package beside Mason and Kris. When we would go nickel, Mason and Kris would be the starter. With Mason going down, now Kenneth is the starter in the nickel package. He's an intelligent young man, obviously he's big and physical and athletic. The consistency of his block disruption and the improvement of his pass rush, that's what I've seen a big improvement on as he gets more reps and goes through these games.

On the defensive line rotation

We script that out on Friday, Coach Roney and I go through it. Each guy. Who's going to start each drive and then who will be the rally group on that drive. It's pretty extensive on how we script it out. Sometimes that changes based on the flow of the game and the situation of the game where you might go with somebody else based on backed up or a goal line situation. For the most part, we stick to it pretty good and the guys share the reps. Everybody practices their tail off to get an opportunity to play in the game and you want them to know when they're going in. You go through that script and make sure they know what it's going to look like. When the game time comes, they're ready. Gone are the nights of laying in bed at the hotel room on Friday night wondering am I gonna play? How much am I gonna play? We try to let them have a pretty good idea of that so that, you know, erase the anxiety of going in the game, you're going in. You go out there and perform.