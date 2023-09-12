On Drake Nugent and how he's connecting the line

He's just been awesome from the day he's stepped on campus. He's been a grinder, when he couldn't practice in the spring when he was recovering from something to the fall camp, he's just taking full advantage of the opportunity. I just looked upstairs and he's watching film. He doesn't stop, he's like a little pitbull we call him. Just a constant Energizer Bunny, we love him and we're glad we've got him.

On how he's seen the offensive line gel

You've just seen the growth and it really started in camp. When you've got five guys that are obviously different and haven't played together, especially when you're putting in different combinations of guys, you have to start getting used to each other. That's starting to happen, starting to mesh and starting to see it even more. Starting to flow into games and it's just going to keep going.

On whether there will be an emphasis on getting the run game going

We have to execute a little better in the run game. We're trying to stay as balanced as possible but when I think you're executing at that high of a level in the pass game, sometimes it happens when you get a little bit more rhythm in that and you tend to lean on that a little bit. We're still running the football equally as much, maybe a little bit more and we just have to be efficient when we do run the ball and that will be an emphasis for us.

On what has been holding the run game back

I think it's a combination of a lot of things. Little blocks inside in the offensive line, perimeter blocking and the backs hitting it at full speed. There's a lot of guys trying to make plays instead of letting plays come to them and they're putting a lot of pressure on themselves, which is going to come sometimes when you have a lot of really good players, they try to do too much. Just tell them to play free, have fun and be loose. I think that's when our guys play their best and I think they'll play that way this week.