Keys to the game: Michigan at Penn State

Michigan has those questions on offense with regard to running backs Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards , tight end Erick All , receivers AJ Henning and Andrel Anthony , and cornerback Gemon Green , and Penn State has that issue on defense with regard to standout defensive end Jesse Luketa . Though injuries could be the thing that swings the game, it won’t be for lack of game-planning. Both teams have intriguing matchups on each side of the ball; let’s take a look at three of them that should be key to Saturday’s outcome.

It’s November in the Big Ten, which, if we’re being honest, means everyone is injured. Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart essentially said as much earlier this week. The question now becomes relative. Who’s healthy enough to go, who might be limited but is a better option than the next guy up, and who’s not cleared to return?

Note: the statistics above were compiled in an effort to balance basic counting statistics with additional numbers that appear relevant to Saturday’s outcome. Full statistics for Michigan are available here and for Penn State are available here .

Michigan’s run game vs. Penn State’s front seven

Michigan’s offensive line continues to prevent opponents from getting into the backfield, and that’s all Hassan Haskins needs to get 2-4 yards per carry. Whether he gets much more than that is going to require excellent blocking, because Penn State’s run defense is very good. Pro Football Focus uses a very intuitive color-coding system to go along with their grades (green=good, orange=okay, red=bad) and five of their front-seven have a green run defense score. The only weak spot is defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo (59.8 run defense score).

If Michigan is going to avoid being one-dimensional, they’re going to have to pass. If Cade McNamara is going to have any time to get the ball out, he’s going to need help from his offensive line. Let’s start with the caveat to time being key for Michigan’s passing game: defensive end Jesse Luketa is injured and may not play. If he misses the game, as he did last week, Michigan can probably slide protect and count on Haskins’ pass-pro skills to give McNamara time in or around the pocket, though that’s not an easy task against defensive end Arnold Ebiketie, a Temple transfer. Ebiketie has created 37 pressures on 554 total snaps this season, for an average of 4.1 pressures per game.

If Luketa does play, moving the ball just got more difficult. That’s not an indictment of Michigan’s tackles, who have performed very well in pass protection this season. Left tackle Ryan Hayes has allowed 12 pressures this season and right tackle Andrew Stueber has allowed just 8. Moving the ball on the ground could be difficult considering Michigan’s offensive line has been better in pass protection than as run blockers of late. The issue is that Luketa is an above-average run defender (PFF has him graded 80.3, solidly in the green), and if he’s holding down one edge and Ebiketie is coming off the other, and you factor in Penn State’s three highest-usage linebackers being a plus run defenders, then the offense may be forced to go to the air.

Michigan edge rushers Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo vs. Penn State tackles Caedan Wallace and Rasheed Walker

If I was Penn State’s offensive line coach I would have had a stomach ache for six straight days at this point. Picking Hutchinson and Ojabo as keys to the game is sort of low-hanging fruit at this point, but it’s as true this week as it was last week.

Penn State’s tackles have struggled in pass protection this year. Caedan Wallace has allowed 26 pressures and Rasheed Walker has allowed 19 for an average of 2.9 and 2.1 pressures allowed per game, respectively. Meanwhile, PFF credits Hutchinson for 45 pressures and Ojabo for 26 pressures this season, an average of 5 and 2.9 pressures created, respectively. That’s a mismatch.

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford and wide receiver Jahan Dotson vs. Michigan’s secondary (and injury luck)

Clifford averages 7.6 yards per attempt, has 16 touchdown passes this season, and is really the key cog in their offensive attack; Penn State averages 278 passing yards per game and 384 yards of total offense, so about 73% of the yards they average are gained through the air. Another interesting number that lends credence to the importance of their passing attack is Clifford’s average depth of target, which is 8.5 yards. In other words, he’s racking up big stats but not necessarily on big plays because instead Penn State is able to consistently pass the ball.

Clifford’s favorite target is senior receiver Jahan Dotson, who averages a team-high 12 targets per game. “Favorite” might be an understatement, because it’s really not even close; the receiver with the second-most targets per game is Parker Washington, who averages 6.5 targets. Dotson catches the ball on 66.4% of his targets and averages 13.1 yards per reception with an average of 5.4 yards per reception coming after the catch. He’s a hyper-reliable (one drop this season) threat who thrives in the middle of the field from between 10 and 20 yards past the line of scrimmage. In that region Dotson has 13 receptions on 19 targets for 181 yards. Dotson’s big plays also tend to come between the numbers 20 or more yards downfield; in that area he has 7 receptions on 17 targets for 324 yards and 5 touchdowns. Taken together, 54% of his yards and 66% of his touchdowns come on catches 10 or more yards past the line of scrimmage and between the numbers.

How big a deal will it be for Michigan’s defense if cornerback Gemon Green is unavailable due to injury? He has allowed receptions on 60.9% of the 23 times offenses have targeted him for an average of 15.9 yards per reception with no pass breakdowns and one interception. He’s also probably Michigan’s best run-defending corner, though that won’t be as much of an issue in this game. Fellow corners Vincent Gray and DJ Turner have done well this season, with Gray allowing receptions on 63.9% of the 36 times he’s been targeted and Turner allowing receptions on 36.4% of his 22 targets. Gray is averaging 9.7 yards allowed per reception and Turner is averaging 8.1 yards allowed per reception. Still, it would be nice for Michigan to have anything resembling depth at a position that will be tested by Penn State’s pass-happy attack.

Prediction

I don’t see how you stop Clifford from hitting a couple of moderate shots to Dotson. At the same time, I don’t see those going for touchdowns. If Penn State gets a few chunk passes that don’t end in the end zone, I like Michigan’s chances of tightening up in the red zone and forcing Penn State to kick field goals, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see this scenario play out a few times over the course of the game. Penn State’s running game is middling, averaging 3.2 yards per carry and 106.4 yards per game, and it doesn’t seem likely that they’ll be able to carry the load inside the 25-yard line.

For Michigan, the run game is facing one of its most difficult tests this season. If there’s little to be found there, then the onus shifts to McNamara and the receivers and their ability to make contested catches against a secondary that covers well. McNamara should be fine as long as he has the time to work the intermediate game; a two-minute drill on a long field does not engender warm and fuzzy feelings. Having Hassan Haskins means you’ll get at least three yards per carry, and he and McNamara should be able to keep Michigan from getting behind the sticks. I wouldn’t be surprised if Michigan puts together a few very nice drives, capitalizes on good field position thanks to their defense once or twice, and kicks a couple of field goals on red zone trips. Taken together, I think it’s just enough for another Michigan road win.





Michigan 24, Penn State 20



