Michigan is closing in on its clash with Ohio State unscathed in Big Ten play, and only Indiana stands in the way.

The Hoosiers aren’t very good. They’re also not bad at times, and that’s what makes them somewhat dangerous at 5-5. This is a team that’s gotten crushed at home by Iowa (42-16) and beat lowly Rutgers by only a touchdown (24-17) on the road, but also played Penn State tough in losing only 33-28.



IU also took down a solid Virginia team, albeit early in the year, and have played Michigan toe-to-toe the last three games, taking two to overtime and losing 20-10 in Ann Arbor two years ago. U-M is in better hands at quarterback than in 2016, however, when John O’Korn took the reins for an injured Wilton Speight. Junior Shea Patterson is playing at an elite level, and the Wolverines are better at just about every position.

Former Wolverines Nick Sheridan and Mike Hart are on the Indiana staff, and it’s a homecoming for them and former offensive coordinator Mike DeBord, now in the same position with the Hoosiers. They’d love nothing more than to spoil Senior Day in Ann Arbor.

Here are some keys for Michigan to avoid that:

Don’t look ahead. Yeah, it’s cliché. And yeah, it can be real.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh knows this as well as anyone, having suffered a home loss to Minnesota in 1986 on senior day to quarterback Rickey Foggie and Co. the week before traveling to Columbus. Harbaugh guaranteed a win at Ohio State and backed it up, but any national title hopes the Wolverines had were dashed in a turnover filled, lackluster effort.

We tried to ask Harbaugh if the lessons he learned in that game were some he tried to share in coaching over the years when it comes to looking ahead. His response: “It probably wouldn’t be wise (to look ahead).”

There aren’t many instances over the years in which they have, but it’s happened. In the 30 years prior to the Rich Rodriguez era, U-M lost six times and tied once. In addition to the ’86 Gophers debacle, the Wolverines lost at Purdue, 24-21, in 1979, but that was a pretty solid (No. 15) Boilermakers squad. They tied with Illinois (22-22) and turned the ball over about eight times in 1992, lost at Penn State (27-17) in 1995 (no shame there) and 1996 (29-17) and fell at Wisconsin (37-21) in 2007 when quarterback Chad Henne got hurt.

Harbaugh’s three games before The Game: a 28-16 win at Penn State in 2015, the 20-10 win over the Hoosiers and a 24-10 loss at Wisconsin last season.

Protect the ball against a team that prides itself on takeaways: It’s going to be cold Saturday in Ann Arbor, and it might be wet. IU head coach Tom Allen wants his team to get three takeaways per game, and the Hoosiers have done that three times in 10 games.

The Hoosiers are one of 18 teams in FBS to have gotten 20 or more turnovers this year, and their 24 takeaways rank fifth nationally heading into the game. That can be an equalizer for an otherwise overmatched opponent.

“I think we have a more athletic defense as a group,” Allen told the Indianapolis Star in comparing this year’s team to last year’s that finished 111thin FBS last year in forcing turnovers. “And I said that going in. I felt like we were going to be. I think when you have a more athletic group, you create more takeaways. Because number one, you get to the ball quicker to force them, and you’re around the ball more to recover them.”

Exploit the Hoosiers’ pass defense.This is where Indiana is most vulnerable. They’re second to last in the conference in efficiency, having allowed quarterbacks to complete 59.5 percent of their passes for 2,327 yards and 23 touchdowns (second worst only to Illinois in the conference). Their pass rush isn’t great, either, managing only 1.7 sacks per game (10thBig Ten) through 10 games.

Patterson is playing his best football of the year and has 17 touchdown passes against only three picks. He’ll have an opportunity to improve upon those numbers Saturday, especially with a group of receivers that seems to also be peaking at the right time.

The Breakdown: The Hoosiers don’t have the playmakers they’ve had in years past when they played the Wolverines toe to toe, but they’re still solid and capable in a number of areas. Quarterback Peyton Ramsey is tied for third in the conference with 2,335 passing yards, and he’s completed 67.3 percent of his passes. Running back Stevie Scott is closing in on 1,000 yards, having racked up 894 (and 5.0 per rush).

The bottom line: this is a team capable of keeping it close if not taken seriously. U-M, though, appears to be focused, and it’s tough to see the Wolverines losing this one at home.