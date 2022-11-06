News More News
Kick time, TV designation revealed for Michigan vs. Nebraska

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
@JoshHenschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.
Michigan's upcoming kick time and television designation against Nebraska has been revealed with the 6-day hold expiring.

According to the Michigan Football Twitter account, the match-up against the Huskers is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

The Wolverines are currently 9-0 on the season and coming off a 52-17 blowout victory over Rutgers on Saturday. The Huskers, on the other hand, are 3-6 on the season and are coming off a 20-13 loss to Minnesota on Saturday.

