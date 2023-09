On Monday, the Michigan football program announced that it will have a 7:30 p.m. kickoff against Minnesota on Saturday, Oct. 7. The Wolverines will visit the Golden Gophers in Minneapolis next weekend after taking on Nebraska in Lincoln this weekend.

Michigan last visited Minnesota in 2020, when the Wolverines defeated the Golden Gophers, 49-24. This year's battle for the Little Brown Jug will once again kick off under the lights, and the game will air on NBC.