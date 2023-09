Twelve days before Michigan's first road game of the season at Nebraska, it was released that the Wolverines and Cornhuskers will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. local) on Sept. 30.

FOX will air the game from Lincoln in the 3:30 slot, after Colorado and USC were grabbed by FOX in the noon slot.

The last time Michigan visited Lincoln, the ninth-ranked Wolverines escaped with a 32-29 victory under the lights in what was a very raucous Cornhusker crowd.

Michigan will host Rutgers on Saturday in the Big Ten opener before it sets its sights on Nebraska.