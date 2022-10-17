Michigan football (7-0, 4-0) will host Michigan State (3-4, 1-3) on October 29 at 7:30 PM ET, the program announced Monday.

The rivalry is back; this time, it's under the lights in Ann Arbor.

The Wolverines & Spartans had long avoided playing at night before the first night game in the 114-year rivalry's history took place in 2017 when Michigan State claimed a 14-10 victory on a wet, stormy night at The Big House.

After entering last year's game undefeated, the two programs couldn't be having more opposite seasons heading into this year's installment.

Michigan is undefeated, ranked in the top four in both polls, trying to repeat as Big Ten Champions, and return to the College Football Playoff. While both teams will play one other after a bye week, U-M will be two weeks removed from its first top-10 win of the season after beating Penn State 41-17.

After a 2-0 start, Mel Tucker's Spartans lost four straight games. They broke that losing streak in Week 7 with a double overtime win against struggling Wisconsin. Tucker is undefeated in his two career games against Michigan. No Michigan State head coach has won their first three games against the Wolverines since Clarence Munn won 4 straight 1950-53.

October 29 will be the 115th meeting between the Wolverines & Spartans. Michigan leads the overall series 73-37-5.