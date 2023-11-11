The last unknown kickoff time of Michigan football's 2023 regular season is now known. A Big Ten East showdown between Michigan and Maryland in College Park will kick off at noon ET next week, and it will air on FOX.

The game against Maryland is conveniently sandwiched right between the two biggest games on Michigan's schedule, so it could be a potential trap game for the Wolverines, which are coming off an emotional 24-15 victory over Penn State.

The Terrapins started the season 5-0 and hung around with Ohio State in Columbus for a while, but Mike Locksley's team couldn't pull off an upset of the Buckeyes, and they dropped their first game of the season at The Shoe.

Since that loss, Maryland is 1-4, and it's coming off a narrow 13-10 victory over Nebraska.

With the news that next week's game will be the FOX Big Noon game, Michigan will play at noon on FOX three weeks in a row, concluding the regular season against Ohio State at the Big House.