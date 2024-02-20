Michigan is looking for a new quarterback this season after J.J. McCarthy departed the program to enter the NFL Draft.

While there is depth on the roster, the upcoming position battle is filled with many question marks and unknowns that need to be answered in the coming weeks and months ahead.

For new offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell, he is in a position where he knows firsthand what the quarterbacks behind McCarthy are capable of despite not having much in-game experience to show for it.

One of those players that will be right in the thick of things will be Jayden Denegal.

Appearing on Inside the Trenches this month, Campbell spoke highly of Denegal and said he was one of the most improved players on offense in his eyes.

"Whenever we had the team awards banquet, you went up there with the Most Improved Player, I was kinda shocked that Denny didn't win that award," Campbell said. "In my eyes, he was the most improved player on the offense. From my time being here as an analyst and me being able to my fingerprints on him and kind of molding him and developing him. His development in over a year has been vast. Now, he still needs to improve."

Those areas of improvement, of course, comes with time on task and competing for the top spot.

Realistically, the Wolverines currently have four options at quarterback this season with Jack Tuttle now being inserted back into the mix after the NCAA approved his waiver to play for a seventh season.

With Denegal, however, Campbell is hoping to see his internal clock speed up a bit as he gets more reps.

He even gave a comparison to Ben Roethlisberger in the process.

"We talk about with Denny, he’s got to be a little bit quicker with his feet, he takes a little bit too much time in his drop," Campbell said. "Speeding up his feet so that he’s able to speed up getting rid of the football. His accuracy is great, his knowledge and understanding is great, he’s a good decision-maker. We just need to speed up his processor a little bit. The big thing about Denny is he's so big he’s gonna thrive in live situations breaking tackles like a Ben Roethlisberger-type. Something may not look pretty in practice, but in the game that might not be a sack. It might be an arm coming across his chest and he shrugs it off.

"We understand that and we gotta put him in gamelike situations to see if he can display those abilities."