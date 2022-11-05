Kiser, Kampschroeder combine for 34 in exhibition win over Daemen
The Michigan women's basketball team held its first and only exhibition game at Crisler Center this afternoon against Daemen. The Wolverines cruised to victory, behind strong performances from Emily Kiser and Greta Kampschroeder.
Kiser did a lot of her damage at the free throw line, where she was 8-8. Kampschroeder, on the other hand, was unstoppable from beyond the arc. The Oregon State transfer was 4-5 from 3-point range, and she finished with 16 points.
Laila Phelia and Leigha Brown each had eight points behind the contributions of Kiser and Kampschroeder. Kate Clarke, Alyssa Crockett, Jordan Hobbs, Michelle Sidor, Cameron Williams and Maddie Nolan all scored at least five points, too.
The Wolverines will now prepare for the season opener against Delaware State at Crisler on Wednesday. The game is set to begin at 6 p.m.
