The Michigan women's basketball team held its first and only exhibition game at Crisler Center this afternoon against Daemen. The Wolverines cruised to victory, behind strong performances from Emily Kiser and Greta Kampschroeder.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5FeGhpYml0aW9uIHdpbiBjb21wbGV0ZS48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR29CbHVlP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29CbHVlPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vekFDcHVtVkswVCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3pBQ3B1bVZLMFQ8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWljaGlnYW4gV29tZW7igJlzIEJhc2tldGJhbGwg KEB1bWljaHdiYmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS91 bWljaHdiYmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTU4ODk2NTYyODYwOTYzNDMwNj9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciA1LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Kiser did a lot of her damage at the free throw line, where she was 8-8. Kampschroeder, on the other hand, was unstoppable from beyond the arc. The Oregon State transfer was 4-5 from 3-point range, and she finished with 16 points.

Laila Phelia and Leigha Brown each had eight points behind the contributions of Kiser and Kampschroeder. Kate Clarke, Alyssa Crockett, Jordan Hobbs, Michelle Sidor, Cameron Williams and Maddie Nolan all scored at least five points, too.