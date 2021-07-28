 Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting DB Kody Jones On Commitment Status, Upcoming Visit, Push From Florida
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-28 18:53:47 -0500') }} football Edit

Kody Jones On Commitment Status, Upcoming Visit, Push From Florida

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

Kody Jones is in the middle of a busy summer.

The four-star defensive back from Germantown (Tenn.) High wrapped up his club 7v7 season by playing in the Pylon National Championship in Dallas last month and has started workouts with his team. And of course, recruiting hasn’t stopped either.

“Everything has been going smooth,” Jones said. “I’m getting ready for the season now that I had my last 7v7 tournament in Dallas. I recently got an offer from Florida. They’ve been showing interest. I’m very excited for my season. I feel like I’m ready to make a statement.”

Jones committed to Michigan back in February and made his official visit during Victors Weekend. However, Jones also took June visits to Illinois and Tennessee and is now looking at making a fall official visit to Florida.

Florida is an intriguing offer for Jones. The Gators were evaluating Jones for a while and decided to jump in the mix earlier this month

