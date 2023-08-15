The Wolverines are in no shortage of preseason recognition and today they get to add another award watch list to their belt. Kris Jenkins and Junior Colson have been selected to the Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List for the most outstanding defensive player in college football, joining 85 other players.

This is Jenkins' first honor of the preseason. At the end of July he found himself ranked as the number four defensive lineman in the 2024 NFL Draft according to PFF. Jenkins has displayed outstanding leadership, which Jim Harbaugh recognized by sending him to Big Ten Media Days. The big defensive lineman recorded 29 tackles and 2 sacks combined in all 14 games last season.

Colson is no slouch as it relates to watch lists as he has tallied three of his own. Colson was also listed on the Butkus Award Watch List and the Bronco Nagurski Trophy Watch List.

He led the team in tackles with 101 and 2 sacks while starting every game last season. Colson had 10+ tackles in 4 games, with a season high of 15 in the Big Ten Championship Game against the Purdue Boilermakers.

The Wolverines look to have a healthy and dominant front seven as they kickoff against the Eastern Carolina Pirates in just over two weeks.