Michigan knows what it has with Will Johnson heading in and out of spring at cornerback. Someone capable of shutting down one side of the field, the Wolverines are tasked with filling holes at some key defensive back positions with players looking to take a step forward this season.

With Johnson's place as the top corner set in stone, spring practices have been used trying out multiple names in hopes of finding someone that can accompany Johnson on the other side of the field as well.

According to defensive back coach LaMar Morgan, there have been a number of names who have made a positive impression on him early on.

“I think all the corners are doing a good job now," Morgan told reporters this week. "You’ve got (Jyaire) Hill, he’s doing a good job. DJ Waller, (Kechaun) Harris. We’ve just been trying to throw a lot of guys with the ones and twos and rolling reps. That’s what I believe in. You can’t tell guys you will give them an opportunity and then never get reps at it. Just trying to get the guys as much reps as they can, being able to have a big sample of what these guys have done all spring and once it gets down to fall camp, summer and all that, we can make an adjustment of who we can put out there on the other side of Will.”

In an unfortunate turn of events, the Wolverines took another hit at the safety position this spring with Rod Moore going down with a knee injury, which is a big loss for the defense.

With Quinten Johnson returning to the program, he has yet to participate in spring practices as he is not enrolled in classes yet.

This has allowed Zeke Berry to receive some valuable snaps at multiple positions, which include nickel and safety.

Morgan has been pleased with Berry's progress as the defense is trying to fill the void left behind by Mike Sainristil.

“I think a guy who has really stepped up is Zeke Berry," Morgan said. "I think Zeke Berry is going to be a unique player for us this year. Still young and still gotta develop him but he has a lot of those traits. One thing Mike did, as y’all know, Mike was never in bad position. Ever. You think he’s out of phase and he turns his head around and he intercepts the ball. Every time I watch TV, I’m like who is Mike when I got here and then I saw him walk in and it was unbelievable. He’s just a really good athlete.

“With the ball skills and all that stuff, that’s going to be hard to replace with Mikey but I think Zeke has done a really good job of being a guy that we can move around at different spots and hopefully he has a really good end of spring and does a really good job in fall.”