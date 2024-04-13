It's safe to say that LaMar Morgan has not coached the level of talent he inherits in the defensive back room at Michigan.

In particular, he's never seen anyone like Will Johnson.

With the All-American returning for his junior season, Morgan has seen nothing but good things for the lockdown corner.

Operating in a defense that needs new leaders and voices to speak up, Johnson has been trying his best to fill the void left behind.

"If you’re at practice, Will Johnson is like a freshman that just got here, early enrollee trying to earn his respect from his teammates,” Morgan told reporters this week. “Every time somebody makes a big play and if Will is not on the field, he’s running into the endzone with everybody. The dude cares about his teammates. He’s the ultimate teammate that I have ever been around. Really, that’s his parents. His parents do a great job, his sister that works with us now, they’re just first-class people."

From Johnson's perspective, a two-time Big Ten winner and a national championship with NFL Draft stock climbing, it would be easy for Morgan to walk in and see the star defensive back have a sense of entitlement.

Morgan has seen none of those, only a consummate teammate who has been open to change for the betterment of the team.

“The dude just cares about his teammates," Morgan said. "He’s very genuine, he always wants to learn, he always wants to coach each other. I learn a lot from him. You’ve got a new coach coming here and asking you to change some techniques, he’s open. He’s just a very unique player, man. That’s what I think people don’t realize, the dude truly, truly cares about his teammates and he works like he’s just trying to earn a spot on the bus every single day."