Latest Bracketology has Michigan as fourth team out of NCAA Tournament

Brock Heilig • Maize&BlueReview
Staff Writer
On Saturday afternoon, ESPN Bracketologist Joe Lunardi released his latest projections for the NCAA Tournament. His update had Michigan as the fourth team out of the projected field.

A win over Illinois on Thursday evening would have been a total difference-maker in the eyes of the bracketologists, but Michigan came up short in double overtime.

The Wolverines will have another opportunity to bolster their résumé on Sunday afternoon when they take on Indiana in Bloomington.

A win over the Hoosiers certainly wouldn’t guarantee U-M a spot in the field — it would likely need one more victory — but it would go a long way in helping Juwan Howard’s crew closer to the field.

In the meantime, Michigan fans can root against the three teams standing between U-M and the field.

Utah State, North Carolina and Arizona State are all set to play on Saturday night. A loss from all three teams would be a huge boost toward Michigan’s tournament hopes.

