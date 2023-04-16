The first year of the Bonnie Tholl era of Michigan softball is off to a solid start. Michigan currently holds a 22-16 record, thanks in part to the heroic efforts of star pitcher Lauren Derkowski.

Derkowski is Michigan's ace, and she proved why over this weekend's series against the Purdue Boilermakers. The 5-foot-8 right-handed sophomore got the start against Purdue in the series opener, and she didn't disappoint in front of the Boilermaker crowd in West Lafayette.

Michigan scored in the top of the first inning as Ellie Mataya brought home Lexie Blair, and that was all Derkowski needed.

Purdue hitters stood no chance against the sophomore as she mowed down the Boilermaker lineup on their home field.

The Wolverines brought home three more runs — one in the second inning and two in the sixth — but they were all insurance runs for Derkowski, who didn't need them.

The star pitcher finished the game with 7.0 innings pitched, 13 strikeouts and one walk on 101 pitches. It was Derkowski's first-career no-hitter, and she became the second Wolverine to accomplish that feat this season, along with Jessica LeBeau.

Michigan dropped the second game of the series by a score of 3-2. The Boilermaker batters had more success against LeBeau, who was credited with the loss.

The series finale was played on Saturday as part of a doubleheader, and Derkowski took the pitcher's circle once again.

Purdue continued to struggle against the sophomore as Derkowski threw her second no-hitter in as many days against the Boilermakers. This performance wasn't nearly as dominant — only seven strikeouts and two walks — but it still goes down as a no-hitter as Derkowski completed 14.0 innings of work without allowing a hit against Purdue.