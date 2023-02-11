Michigan football gained its second verbal commitment in the class of 2025 as linebacker Mantrez Walker (Buford, GA.) announced his pledge to the Wolverines on Saturday.

Walker listed a top four of Michigan, LSU, Florida and Penn State last weekend before ultimately choosing the Wolverines over the other three.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh extended an offer to the 6-foot-1, 215-pounder back on Dec. 8. From there, Walker built great relationships with the Michigan staff, including defensive coordinator Jesse Minter.

Walker took his debut visit to Ann Arbor the weekend of Jan. 21, which further solidified his desire to become a future Wolverine.

He joins fellow class of 2025 commit Chris Ewald, a defensive back from Chaminade-Madonna Prep in Hollywood, Fla., to give Michigan a strong early start on the defensive side of the ball in that class.