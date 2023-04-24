News More News
{{ timeAgo('2023-04-24 16:57:26 -0500') }} football Edit

Linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green hits the portal

Jared Halus • Maize&BlueReview
Staff Writer
@JaredHalus

Senior linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green is the latest to announce his intention to enter the transfer portal and depart from Michigan.

Hill-Green missed all of 2022 with what was described as a soft-tissue injury that ultimately would not allow him to see the field again until spring ball this year.

In 2021, Hill-Green started six games and saw action in all 14, making 50 total tackles including two tackles for loss and a pass break up. He appeared in 18 total games throughout his Michigan career.

In addition to his on-field success, Hill-Green was a two-time academic All-Big Ten honoree in 2021 and 2022.

Hill-Green will have two seasons of eligibility at his next destination.

---

