Fast forward to today, and Josh is in the process of making his own name. The rising 2022 tight end from Cincinnati (Ohio) Archbishop Moeller has four offers and should garner more this fall.

After all, Kattus’ father, Eric, was a team captain for Michigan in the 80s and played tight end in the NFL for six years.

And that’s a testament to Eric.

Eric has not only been a father to Josh but also a coach and mentor.

“I’ve been catching balls with my dad since forever,” Kattus said with a laugh. “I can’t even count how many balls I've caught with him. The first two years of my high school career, I didn’t really have a tight end coach, so I would watch film with my dad. We would work on drills together outside. He pretty much was my tight ends coach.

"It’s good to have someone with so much knowledge of the game along with you for your journey. He’s with me every step.”