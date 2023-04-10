Leigha Brown selected by Atlanta Dream with 15th overall pick in WNBA Draft
Former Michigan guard Leigha Brown's WNBA hopes came to fruition on Monday night when her name was called in the 2023 draft. The Atlanta Dream selected the 6-foot-1 guard in the second round with the 15th overall pick.
Brown began her college career at Nebraska, where she spent two seasons with the Cornhuskers. She averaged 12 points per game throughout her two seasons in Lincoln before transferring to Michigan.
In her first season playing under Kim Barnes Arico, Brown totaled 18.2 points per game in 33.5 minutes per contest. As a senior, Brown's scoring numbers dropped as Naz Hillmon's production increased.
The dynamic duo combined to average 35 points per game during the 2021-22 campaign. Brown's threat around the perimeter and in the mid-range game, combined with Hillmon's dominance down low in the post was a lethal combination that carried Michigan to its first-ever Elite Eight.
After having drafted Naz Hillmon with the 15th overall pick in the second round of last year's WNBA Draft, the Atlanta Dream went right back to the Michigan wellspring as it took Leigha Brown with the identical 15th overall pick in 2023.
Brown ties Hillmon as the highest drafted player in program history, and the two will now reunite in Atlanta.
The Dream missed out on the WNBA playoffs last season with a subpar 14-22 record. Hillmon had a solid rookie season with 4.4 points and 5.1 rebounds in 19.8 minutes of action per game.
Atlanta will kick off its 2023 season on Saturday, May 20 against the Dallas Wings.
