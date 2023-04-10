Former Michigan guard Leigha Brown's WNBA hopes came to fruition on Monday night when her name was called in the 2023 draft. The Atlanta Dream selected the 6-foot-1 guard in the second round with the 15th overall pick.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PdXIgcGxheW1ha2VyIGlzIGhlYWRpbmcgdG8gdGhlIFchPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9sZWlnaGEzMmJyb3duP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBsZWlnaGEzMmJyb3duPC9hPiBpcyBkcmFmdGVkIGJ5 IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQXRsYW50YURyZWFtP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBBdGxhbnRhRHJlYW08L2E+IHdpdGggdGhl IDE1dGggb3ZlcmFsbCBwaWNrLCB0eWluZyB0aGUgaGlnaGVzdCBwaWNrIGlu IHByb2dyYW0gaGlzdG9yeTxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v aGFzaHRhZy9Hb0JsdWU/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPiNHb0JsdWU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v aGFzaHRhZy9Qcm9CbHVlP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij4jUHJvQmx1ZTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9oYXNodGFnL1dOQkFEcmFmdD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+I1dOQkFEcmFmdDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L0c1UmljUllkdkQiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9HNVJpY1JZZHZEPC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IE1pY2hpZ2FuIFdvbWVu4oCZcyBCYXNrZXRiYWxsIChAdW1p Y2h3YmJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vdW1pY2h3 YmJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE2NDU1ODIzMjI4MzI2NjY2MjU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgMTEsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

Brown began her college career at Nebraska, where she spent two seasons with the Cornhuskers. She averaged 12 points per game throughout her two seasons in Lincoln before transferring to Michigan.

In her first season playing under Kim Barnes Arico, Brown totaled 18.2 points per game in 33.5 minutes per contest. As a senior, Brown's scoring numbers dropped as Naz Hillmon's production increased.

The dynamic duo combined to average 35 points per game during the 2021-22 campaign. Brown's threat around the perimeter and in the mid-range game, combined with Hillmon's dominance down low in the post was a lethal combination that carried Michigan to its first-ever Elite Eight.

After having drafted Naz Hillmon with the 15th overall pick in the second round of last year's WNBA Draft, the Atlanta Dream went right back to the Michigan wellspring as it took Leigha Brown with the identical 15th overall pick in 2023.

Brown ties Hillmon as the highest drafted player in program history, and the two will now reunite in Atlanta.

The Dream missed out on the WNBA playoffs last season with a subpar 14-22 record. Hillmon had a solid rookie season with 4.4 points and 5.1 rebounds in 19.8 minutes of action per game.